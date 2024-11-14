Lumos Diagnostics Secures Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

Lumos Diagnostics Holdings Ltd. (AU:LDX) has released an update.

Lumos Diagnostics Holdings Ltd. has successfully carried all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of Sam Lanyon as Director and the approval of various share issuances and incentive plans. The company demonstrated strong shareholder support, with most resolutions receiving over 97% approval. This outcome highlights investor confidence in Lumos Diagnostics’ strategic direction and governance.

