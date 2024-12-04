Lumos Diagnostics Secures Reimbursement for FebriDx Test

Lumos Diagnostics Holdings Ltd. (AU:LDX) has released an update.

Lumos Diagnostics has secured a $41.38/test reimbursement rate for its FebriDx diagnostic test from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, effective January 2025. The approval is expected to enhance accessibility and adoption of FebriDx, which helps differentiate between bacterial and viral infections, addressing antibiotic resistance concerns. This milestone is seen as a significant step in the U.S. commercialization strategy for Lumos’ innovative diagnostic solutions.

