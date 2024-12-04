News & Insights

Stocks

Lumos Diagnostics Secures Reimbursement for FebriDx Test

December 04, 2024 — 07:48 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lumos Diagnostics Holdings Ltd. (AU:LDX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Lumos Diagnostics has secured a $41.38/test reimbursement rate for its FebriDx diagnostic test from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, effective January 2025. The approval is expected to enhance accessibility and adoption of FebriDx, which helps differentiate between bacterial and viral infections, addressing antibiotic resistance concerns. This milestone is seen as a significant step in the U.S. commercialization strategy for Lumos’ innovative diagnostic solutions.

For further insights into AU:LDX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.