Lumos Diagnostics Corrects Financial Report

Lumos Diagnostics Holdings Ltd., a company at the forefront of point-of-care diagnostic technology, has issued a correction for its previously reported financial figures for the March 2024 quarter. The revision pertains to an error in calculating total available funding, which was originally overstated by including a duplicate amount. The corrected cash figures now accurately reflect the company’s financial position for future operations.

