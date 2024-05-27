News & Insights

Stocks

Lumos Diagnostics Corrects Financial Report

May 27, 2024 — 10:17 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lumos Diagnostics Holdings Ltd. (AU:LDX) has released an update.

Lumos Diagnostics Holdings Ltd., a company at the forefront of point-of-care diagnostic technology, has issued a correction for its previously reported financial figures for the March 2024 quarter. The revision pertains to an error in calculating total available funding, which was originally overstated by including a duplicate amount. The corrected cash figures now accurately reflect the company’s financial position for future operations.

For further insights into AU:LDX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.