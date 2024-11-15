Luminar Technologies Announces Board Changes and Legal Settlement

Luminar Technologies ( (LAZR) ) has provided an announcement.

Luminar Technologies has appointed Dominick Schiano to its Board of Directors, leveraging his expertise in strategic business transformation. Additionally, the Board approved a reverse stock split at a 1-for-15 ratio, effective November 20, 2024, to enhance stock value. The company also settled a class action lawsuit, agreeing to a $125,000 payment to the plaintiff’s counsel to avoid further litigation costs.

See more insights into LAZR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.