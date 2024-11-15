News & Insights

Luminar Technologies Announces Board Changes and Legal Settlement

November 15, 2024 — 04:53 pm EST

Luminar Technologies ( (LAZR) ) has provided an announcement.

Luminar Technologies has appointed Dominick Schiano to its Board of Directors, leveraging his expertise in strategic business transformation. Additionally, the Board approved a reverse stock split at a 1-for-15 ratio, effective November 20, 2024, to enhance stock value. The company also settled a class action lawsuit, agreeing to a $125,000 payment to the plaintiff’s counsel to avoid further litigation costs.

