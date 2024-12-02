Lumina Gold Secures Funding and Partners with Oak Hill

Lumina Gold (TSE:LUM) has released an update.

Lumina Gold has secured an additional US$6.0 million through its agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals, bringing its total draw to US$44.9 million, with potential for more funding. The company also announced a partnership with Oak Hill Financial Inc. to enhance investor relations and communication with potential investors.

