Lumentum Reports Strong Q1 Results, Anticipates Growth

Lumentum Holdings Inc ( (LITE) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Lumentum Holdings Inc presented to its investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc., headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading designer and manufacturer of optical and photonic products, primarily serving the telecom, enterprise, and data center networking sectors. The company also produces lasers for advanced manufacturing and imaging applications.

In its fiscal first quarter of 2025, Lumentum reported a net revenue of $336.9 million, which surpassed the high end of its guidance. Despite a GAAP operating loss, the company achieved a non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.18, indicating a better-than-expected performance in the quarter.

Key highlights from the earnings report include a record number of datacom laser chip orders, driven by strong demand from AI infrastructure customers. Lumentum also secured a new hyperscale transceiver customer, with plans to begin shipping in early 2025. The company’s non-GAAP gross margin was stable at 32.8%, and it reported a noteworthy increase in cash and short-term investments, totaling $916.1 million.

Looking ahead, Lumentum anticipates continued revenue growth, projecting net revenue between $380 million and $400 million for the fiscal second quarter of 2025. The company remains focused on expanding its cloud and AI business, positioning itself for sustained growth in these high-demand areas.

