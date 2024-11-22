Lumentum Holdings Sets Strategic Direction at 2024 Meeting

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The Company’s 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders featured key votes on several proposals, including the election of directors, executive compensation, and an updated Equity Incentive Plan. Shareholders also ratified Deloitte & Touche LLP as the independent accounting firm for the upcoming period. These decisions reflect the strategic directions and governance priorities set by the Company for its future growth.

