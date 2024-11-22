News & Insights

Lumentum Holdings Sets Strategic Direction at 2024 Meeting

November 22, 2024 — 06:32 am EST

An announcement from Lumentum Holdings ( (LITE) ) is now available.

The Company’s 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders featured key votes on several proposals, including the election of directors, executive compensation, and an updated Equity Incentive Plan. Shareholders also ratified Deloitte & Touche LLP as the independent accounting firm for the upcoming period. These decisions reflect the strategic directions and governance priorities set by the Company for its future growth.

