Markets
LUMN

Lumen Technologies, Inc. Q2 Loss Drops

August 04, 2026 — 11:22 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) reported Loss for second quarter of -$201 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$201 million, or -$0.20 per share. This compares with -$915 million, or -$0.92 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Lumen Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$73 million or -$0.07 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 9.3% to $2.805 billion from $3.092 billion last year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$201 Mln. vs. -$915 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.20 vs. -$0.92 last year. -Revenue: $2.805 Bln vs. $3.092 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LUMN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.