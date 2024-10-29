News & Insights

Lumen Technologies Appoints Former Microsoft CMO to Board

October 29, 2024 — 08:58 am EDT

Lumen Technologies ( (LUMN) ) has shared an announcement.

Lumen Technologies has appointed Chris Capossela, former Microsoft CMO, to its board of directors, expanding the board from 11 to 12 members. Capossela brings invaluable expertise from his three-decade career at Microsoft, where he led global marketing efforts. His appointment is expected to bolster Lumen’s position as a key player in AI infrastructure, given his deep understanding of customer needs in the digital economy. This strategic move aligns with Lumen’s mission to enhance business growth by leveraging its vast network capabilities.

