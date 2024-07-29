Lumen (LUMN) to Use Microsoft Cloud to Boost Transformation

Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN has teamed up with Microsoft to boost its enterprise-wide digital transformation through the latter’s cloud and AI technologies.



By leveraging Microsoft’s cloud and AI technologies, Lumen aims to cut technology costs, eliminate outdated systems and silos, upgrade its services and develop new solutions for its global clients.



The company will migrate and modernize its workloads using Microsoft Azure, implement Microsoft Entra solutions to secure access and prevent identity breaches, and collaborate with Microsoft to create tailored telecom solutions. This initiative is projected to boost Lumen's cash flow by more than $20 million within the next year and enhance the overall customer experience.



Additionally, Microsoft has selected Lumen to expand its network capacity and support the development of its next-generation applications for global Microsoft platform customers.



Datacenters are now vital for powering the computing needs of millions who rely on data and use Microsoft Cloud. As Microsoft evolves and expands its ecosystem, robust network infrastructure becomes crucial for success. Leveraging AI-powered Lumen's Private Connectivity Fabric custom network will enhance connectivity between Microsoft’s datacenters, providing the capacity, performance and speed needed to meet rising data demands and empower people and organizations now and in the future.



Microsoft emphasized that Lumen possesses the network infrastructure and digital capabilities essential for advancing Azure's capabilities. Lumen's resources will aid Microsoft in making Azure a reliable and scalable platform capable of handling a diverse range of customer workloads, from general and mission-critical tasks to cloud-native applications, high-performance computing and AI.



Lumen highlighted that its broad network infrastructure plays a key role in realizing Microsoft’s ambitious AI vision. With distinctive routing, exceptional coverage and a versatile digital platform, Lumen offers companies the flexibility, access and security to advance an AI-driven world.



Lumen, a global communications services provider, offers networking, edge cloud, collaboration and cybersecurity solutions, along with managed services, to enhance business efficiency and create seamless, user-friendly technology environments.



LUMN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 1.1% in the past year against the sub-industry’s growth of 31.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Badger Meter, Inc. BMI, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.9% and delivered an earnings surprise of 12.89%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 14.29%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Based in Milwaukee, WI, Badger Meter is an innovator in flow measurement, water quality and control products, serving water utilities, municipalities and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. The company’s products measure water, oil, chemicals, and other fluids and are known for accuracy, long-lasting durability, and for providing valuable and timely measurement data.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16.1% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.39%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 14.37%. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience.



Arista holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed data center segment. It is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.



Onto Innovation Inc. ONTO, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, delivered an earnings surprise of 2.64%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.27%.



Headquartered in Wilmington, MA, Onto Innovation specializes in the design, development, manufacture and support of metrology and inspection tools primarily for semiconductor device fabricators, silicon wafer manufacturers and advanced packaging manufacturers in the semiconductor space.

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.