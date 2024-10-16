Lululemon Athletica Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LULU usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for Lululemon Athletica. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 62% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $189,030, and 13 are calls, amounting to $1,062,248.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $125.0 to $370.0 for Lululemon Athletica over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Lululemon Athletica options trades today is 477.43 with a total volume of 761.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Lululemon Athletica's big money trades within a strike price range of $125.0 to $370.0 over the last 30 days.

Lululemon Athletica Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LULU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $183.0 $177.9 $177.9 $125.00 $266.8K 0 15 LULU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $173.4 $171.3 $173.4 $130.00 $208.1K 0 12 LULU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $46.25 $46.0 $46.0 $290.00 $110.4K 254 25 LULU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $4.7 $4.55 $4.7 $270.00 $98.2K 1.1K 255 LULU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $166.95 $157.05 $161.4 $145.00 $96.8K 2 2

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica designs, distributes, and markets athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and girls. Lululemon offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for both leisure and athletic activities such as yoga and running. The company also sells fitness accessories, such as bags, yoga mats, and equipment. Lululemon sells its products through more than 700 company-owned stores in about 20 countries, e-commerce, outlets, and wholesale accounts. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Lululemon Athletica, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Lululemon Athletica With a volume of 839,930, the price of LULU is up 2.35% at $294.23. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Lululemon Athletica

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $314.0.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Lululemon Athletica, maintaining a target price of $314.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Lululemon Athletica options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

