Luk Fook Holdings Reports Significant Revenue Decline

Luk Fook Holdings (International) ( (LKFLF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Luk Fook Holdings (International) presented to its investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited is a company primarily engaged in the sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing of a variety of gold, platinum, and gem-set jewellery products. It operates in the jewellery industry and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

In the latest earnings report for the six months ending September 30, 2024, Luk Fook Holdings reported a 27.2% decrease in revenue to HK$5.45 billion, attributed mainly to a decline in sales of gold products due to record-high gold prices. Despite a boost in gross profit margin by 4.9 percentage points to 32.7%, gross profit fell by 14.4% to HK$1.78 billion, and profit for the period dropped by 55.7% to HK$417 million.

Key financial metrics highlighted include a significant operating profit decrease of 53.0% to HK$536 million, alongside an operating margin decline to 9.8% from 15.2% the previous year. The report also noted a loss in gold hedging of HK$230 million, which impacted overall profitability. The company proposed an interim dividend of HK$0.55 per share with a dividend payout ratio of 74%, and reported a net reduction of 175 shops.

Looking forward, Luk Fook Holdings continues to navigate the challenges posed by volatile gold prices and macroeconomic uncertainties. The company’s management remains focused on strategic adjustments to improve profitability and maintain a stable financial position amidst these market conditions.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.