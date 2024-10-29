News & Insights

Stocks

Lufthansa initiated with a Hold at Jefferies

October 29, 2024 — 09:05 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Jefferies analyst Jaina Mistry initiated coverage of Lufthansa (DLAKY) with a Hold rating and EUR 6.40 price target as part of a broader research note launching coverage of European Airlines. The sector does face a challenging period as carbon headwinds enter the P&L and yield expansion is uncertain, but the market fails to recognize its self-help measures and efficiency gains, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Lufthansa has the oldest fleet in the firm’s coverage as well as the lowest margins however, and while fleet delivery should ultimately drive margin recovery, the airline’s exposure to Boeing (BA) could delay progress, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DLAKY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DLAKY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.