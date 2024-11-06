News & Insights

Lufax Holding Reports Share Increase and Fundraising

November 06, 2024 — 08:39 am EST

Lufax Holding (LU) has released an update.

Lufax Holding Ltd reported a slight increase in its issued shares, rising by 30,992 to a total of 1,733,352,270 shares as of October 2024, while maintaining its authorized share capital at USD 100,000. The company also raised USD 27,019.2 through the exercise of share options under its 2014 Share Incentive Plan. This development reflects the ongoing strategic financial maneuvers of Lufax in the equity market.

Stocks mentioned

