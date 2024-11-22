News & Insights

Lufax co-chief executive officer Gregory Dean Gibb retires

November 22, 2024 — 05:30 am EST

Lufax (LU) announced that Gregory Dean Gibb has retired from his roles as an executive director and the co-chief executive officer of the company to dedicate more time to his personal matters, Yuqiang Huang has tendered his resignation as a non-executive director of the company due to changes in his personal work arrangements, and Xudong Zhang has tendered his resignation as an independent non-executive director of the Ccmpany due to changes in his personal work arrangements. These changes took effect from November 22. The board of directors of the company has appointed Shibang Guo and Hui Liu as non-executive directors and Alston Peiqing Zhu, who currently serves as the company’s chief financial officer, as an executive director, with effect from November 22.

