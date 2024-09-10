Lucid Introduces Latest Features With UX 2.4 Software Update

Lucid Group, Inc. LCID has launched its latest software update, Lucid UX 2.4, to introduce a range of new features, including an updated map design, 3D lane visualization and a voice-controlled assistant called Lucid Assistant. These updates, delivered via software, help Lucid continuously enhance both new and existing features to provide an optimal driving experience.



Per Jean-Philippe Gauthier, head of software engineering at Lucid, this update also marks the integration of DreamDrive Pro Highway Assist features into the company’s proprietary software. LCID’s DreamDrive Pro Advanced Driver Assistance System now includes additional capabilities, such as 3D lane visualization, highway assist, driver-initiated lane change assist and enhanced stop-and-go functionality. Adaptive Cruise Control has also been upgraded with automatic curve speed adjustments.



The update further enhances Apple CarPlay with improved turn-by-turn instructions and introduces Lucid Assist, a hands-free voice assistant that allows drivers to manage various vehicle functions like navigation, audio, climate control and seat heating by simply saying "Hey Lucid" or pressing the microphone button on the steering wheel.



To elevate the luxury driving experience, Lucid has responded to customer feedback by introducing updates like Park Distance Warning, Surround View Monitoring and Rear View Monitoring. The Lucid Mobile App has been made faster and more responsive. Lucid UX 2.4 is available in North America as an over-the-air update, with owners being notified via their vehicle and the Lucid app once it becomes available.



In the second quarter of 2024, Lucid delivered 2,394 vehicles, up 70% from the corresponding quarter of 2023. It posted revenues of $200.6 million, up from $150.9 million in the corresponding quarter of 2023. Net loss narrowed to $643.4 million compared with $763.7 million in the corresponding quarter of 2023.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

LCID currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Dorman Products, Inc. DORM, Blue Bird Corporation BLBD and Douglas Dynamics, Inc. PLOW, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for DORM’s 2024 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 3.71% and 35.46%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have improved 51 cents and 37 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLBD’s 2024 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 17.58% and 215.89%, respectively. EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have improved 65 cents and 80 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLOW’s 2024 earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 60.4%. EPS estimates for 2024 have improved 15 cents in the past 60 days.

