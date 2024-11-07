Lucid Group reports Q3 adjusted EPS (28c), consensus (30c)

Reports Q3 revenue $200M, consensus $197.97M. Lucid reported Q3 revenue of $200.0 million on deliveries of 2,781 vehicles and expects to manufacture approximately 9,000 vehicles in 2024. “Our momentum continues with our third consecutive quarter of record deliveries,” said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO at Lucid. “Additionally, today we are delighted to open the order book for the much-anticipated Lucid Gravity SUV, a landmark product, which remains on track for start of production this year. Furthermore, our recent capital raise of approximately $1.75 billion serves to further secure the future of the company by extending its financial runway well into 2026.”

