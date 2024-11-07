Lucid Group Opens Orders For Electric Gravity SUV

(RTTNews) - Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) has begun accepting orders for its electric Gravity SUV. Production is scheduled to start at the end of 2024.

The Lucid Gravity Grand Touring is available to order now, starting at $94,900, while the Lucid Gravity Touring will start at $79,900, with production scheduled for late 2025.

According to the company, the Lucid Gravity Grand Touring is equipped with dual electric motors delivering 828 horsepower and over 440 miles of projected range on a single charge.

Lucid Gravity Grand Touring can be configured in six exterior colors, including the launch color Aurora Green Metallic, and with a variety of wheel designs and sizes ranging from 20 to 23 inches.

The Lucid Gravity comes standard with two rows of seats for up to five occupants. An optional three-row version seats up to seven people with ample space still available for cargo.

The Lucid Gravity Touring's full specifications will be revealed later, the company said.

