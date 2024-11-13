Lucid Diagnostics Reports Revenue Growth and Secures Funding

Lucid Diagnostics ( (LUCD) ) has provided an update.
Lucid Diagnostics reported a 20% increase in revenue for its EsoGuard esophageal DNA test in the third quarter of 2024, with significant milestones achieved, including expanded direct contracting initiatives and a complete clinical evidence package for Medicare coverage submission. The company also announced a peer-reviewed publication for its clinical validation study and received a Notice of Allowance for a key patent. Financially, Lucid secured $21.75 million from investors to bolster its cash reserves, despite a net loss of $12.4 million for the quarter.
For detailed information about LUCD stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Shareholder Alert for WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/24/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.