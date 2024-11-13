Lucid Diagnostics Reports Revenue Growth and Secures Funding

Lucid Diagnostics ( (LUCD) ) has provided an update.

Lucid Diagnostics reported a 20% increase in revenue for its EsoGuard esophageal DNA test in the third quarter of 2024, with significant milestones achieved, including expanded direct contracting initiatives and a complete clinical evidence package for Medicare coverage submission. The company also announced a peer-reviewed publication for its clinical validation study and received a Notice of Allowance for a key patent. Financially, Lucid secured $21.75 million from investors to bolster its cash reserves, despite a net loss of $12.4 million for the quarter.

For detailed information about LUCD stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.