Lucid Diagnostics Announces Convertible Notes Exchange Initiative

November 12, 2024 — 10:19 am EST

An update from Lucid Diagnostics ( (LUCD) ) is now available.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is redeeming its 2023 Convertible Note by issuing new 2024 Convertible Notes to accredited investors, aiming to complete the process within the Optional Redemption Notice Period. These new notes offer a 12% interest rate, a five-year maturity, and conversion options into company stock. Investors are drawn by the secured nature of the notes and the potential for stock conversion, while Lucid ensures the transaction remains exempt from public offering regulations.

