Lucid announces availability of Lucid Gravity SUV orders

Lucid Group (LCID) announced the availability of the Lucid Gravity Grand Touring on the “Design Yours” configurator on LucidMotors.com. “The Grand Touring delivers an unparalleled combination of sophistication, versatility, interior space, and range, making it the perfect choice for discerning customers,” the company said. Production is scheduled to start at the end of 2024. “The Lucid Gravity provides a never-before-achievable combination of attributes only made possible by Lucid’s game-changing technology,” said Peter Rawlinson, CEO of Lucid. “It is the most sustainable vehicle in its class. And it is available to order immediately.”

