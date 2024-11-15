News & Insights

Luceco PLC Executive Acquires Significant Shares

November 15, 2024 — 09:37 am EST

Luceco plc (GB:LUCE) has released an update.

James Hall, a person with managerial responsibilities at Luceco PLC, recently acquired a total of 16,150 ordinary shares at an average price of £1.3371 on the London Stock Exchange. This transaction, not linked to any share option program, reflects ongoing interest and potential confidence in the company’s stock performance. Investors may find this move indicative of future strategic directions or market positioning by Luceco.

