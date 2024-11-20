Lucapa Diamond Co. Appoints New CEO Amid Leadership Change

Lucapa Diamond Co. Ltd. (AU:LOM) has released an update.

Lucapa Diamond Company Limited has announced the resignation of its Managing Director and CEO, Nick Selby, due to health reasons, with Alex Kidman stepping in as his successor. Selby will stay on the board in a technical capacity to ensure a smooth transition. This leadership change comes as Lucapa continues its promising diamond mining activities in Angola and Australia, aiming to deliver significant value for shareholders.

