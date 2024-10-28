LTC Properties reports Q3 nareit FFO 78c, consensus 71c

Reports Q3 revenue $55.78M, consensus $52.14M. “Our third quarter was positive, and we are optimistic about the future. By de-levering our balance sheet, we are building sufficient growth capital to take advantage of investment opportunities as they arise,” said Wendy Simpson, LTC‘s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The seniors housing and care market continues to improve, and LTC is strategically positioned to generate accretive growth. I believe we have the right team, the right strategy, and the access to capital needed to ensure a bright future.”

