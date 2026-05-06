LTC Properties, Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $23.44 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $20.52 million, or $0.45 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 94.6% to $95.41 million from $49.03 million last year.

LTC Properties, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $23.44 Mln. vs. $20.52 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.48 vs. $0.45 last year. -Revenue: $95.41 Mln vs. $49.03 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.80 To $ 1.84

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