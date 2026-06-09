LTC Properties CIO Buys Another Big Batch of Shares

Key Points

David M. Boitano acquired 10,000 shares at a weighted-average price of $34.77 per share, for a total transaction value of approximately $348,000, on June 4, 2026.

This purchase increased direct ownership by 27.65%, raising Boitano's directly held shares from 36,160 to 46,160.

All shares are held directly; no indirect holdings or derivative securities were involved in this transaction.

Boitano has executed two purchases since December 2025, with this latest buy maintaining a pattern of material increases in direct ownership capacity.

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A healthcare REIT specializing in senior housing and skilled nursing saw a notable insider make his fifth share purchase over the past 13 months.

David M. Boitano, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC), reported the purchase of 10,000 shares in multiple open-market transactions on June 4, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing. The executive spent $348,000 in the market to make his acquisition.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 10,000 Transaction value $348,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 46,160 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$1.61 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($34.77); post-transaction value based on June 4, 2026 market close ($34.77).

Key questions

How does this purchase compare to Boitano's historical transaction pattern?

Since May 2025, Boitano has made five purchases LTC shares, indicating a consistent approach to increasing his direct equity exposure at regular intervals.

Since May 2025, Boitano has made five purchases LTC shares, indicating a consistent approach to increasing his direct equity exposure at regular intervals. What proportion of Boitano's holdings does this transaction represent?

The 10,000-share addition increased his direct holdings by about 28%, bringing his position to 46,160 shares and reflecting a stepwise build in ownership.

The 10,000-share addition increased his direct holdings by about 28%, bringing his position to 46,160 shares and reflecting a stepwise build in ownership. Did the transaction involve indirect holdings or derivative securities?

No; all shares were acquired directly, with no involvement of trusts, family entities, or options, and Boitano maintains no indirect or derivative holdings post-transaction.

No; all shares were acquired directly, with no involvement of trusts, family entities, or options, and Boitano maintains no indirect or derivative holdings post-transaction. What is the context of this purchase relative to market performance?

LTC Properties’ shares have appreciated 6.3% over the past twelve months as of June 4, 2026, suggesting that Boitano’s purchase followed a period of moderate share price appreciation.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $309.37 million Net income (TTM) $120.89 million Dividend yield 6.76% 1-year price change 6.30%

* 1-year performance calculated using June 4th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers investments in senior housing and skilled nursing facilities, generating revenue primarily through rent and interest income from a diversified portfolio of 181 healthcare properties across 27 U.S. states.

Operates as a healthcare-focused REIT, utilizing sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage loans, joint ventures, and structured finance to monetize and expand its real estate assets.

Serves senior housing operators and skilled nursing facility providers, partnering with 29 operating companies to meet the needs of the aging U.S. population.

LTC Properties, Inc. maintains an approximate equilibrium in its portfolio, with roughly 50% allocated to senior housing facilities and the remaining 50% to skilled nursing properties, utilizing varied investment methods including sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing, joint ventures, and structured finance arrangements.

LTC collaborates with 29 distinct operating partners and employs a variety of investment methods, including sale-leaseback transactions and joint ventures, across its 181 investments in 27 U.S. states.

What this transaction means for investors

There are multiple reasons an executive would sell shares in his or her company. They include having to raise money for taxes, other unrelated personal expenses, or possible bearishness in his company’s prospects.

There is only one reason an insider buys stock: they believe the shares will go up.

Boitano joined LTC as chief investment officer and executive vice president in April 2025. Since joining the company, he has periodically purchased shares to build his current 46,160-share position, worth roughly $1.7 million at current prices.

Before he joined LTC, Boitano had spent most of his career at Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR), another senior housing firm. The commitment of personal capital by an executive deeply familiar with the industry signals strong confidence in the future of LTC.

Although LTC shares are up a modest 10% or so since Boitano joined, as a key figure in the company’s SHOP strategy to dramatically expand its presence in senior housing, the latest purchase should be taken as a bullish sign by investors.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.