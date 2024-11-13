LSL Property Services Enhances Employee Shareholdings

LSL Property Services (GB:LSL) has released an update.

LSL Property Services has announced the acquisition of 10,117 Dividend Shares under its Share Incentive Plan, following an interim dividend payment. These shares, bought at £2.85 each, were allocated to employees, including key figures like CEO David Stewart and CFO Adam Castleton. This move highlights LSL’s commitment to employee investment and aligns with their dividend reinvestment strategy.

