LSBK Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/4/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/4/26, Lake Shore Bancorp Inc MD (Symbol: LSBK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.09, payable on 5/13/26. As a percentage of LSBK's recent stock price of $15.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of Lake Shore Bancorp Inc MD to trade 0.57% lower — all else being equal — when LSBK shares open for trading on 5/4/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LSBK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.26% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LSBK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LSBK's low point in its 52 week range is $11.50 per share, with $16.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.92.

In Friday trading, Lake Shore Bancorp Inc MD shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.