LS ELECTRIC Q1 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - LS ELECTRIC (010120.KS) reported that its first quarter net income attributable to shareholders of parent company was 121.1 billion south Korean won compared to 69.9 billion won, a year ago. Operating income increased to 126.6 billion won from 87.3 billion won, last year.

First quarter sales were 1.4 trillion south Korean won, compared to 1.03 trillion won, prior year.

Shares of LS ELECTRIC are trading at 1,84,300 won, up 0.054%.

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