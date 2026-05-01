LQDH Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: LQDH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $93.01, changing hands as high as $93.04 per share. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LQDH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LQDH's low point in its 52 week range is $90.39 per share, with $94.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $93.02.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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