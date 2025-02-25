LPX Ex-Dividend Reminder - 2/27/25

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 2/27/25, Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.28, payable on 3/13/25. As a percentage of LPX's recent stock price of $97.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LPX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.15% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LPX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LPX's low point in its 52 week range is $69.94 per share, with $122.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $97.98.

In Tuesday trading, Louisiana-Pacific Corp shares are currently down about 1% on the day.

