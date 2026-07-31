LPL Financial Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) reported stronger organic growth, record adjusted earnings per share and improved operating leverage in the second quarter of 2026, while continuing preparations to onboard Commonwealth Financial Network advisors in the fourth quarter.

Chief Executive Officer Rich Steinmeier said total client assets reached $2.6 trillion, up 10% from the first quarter, as organic growth and higher equity markets supported asset growth. The company generated $23 billion in organic net new assets, representing a 4% annualized growth rate, and reported record adjusted EPS of $5.84.

“After a strong start to the year, we continued our momentum in Q2,” Steinmeier said, citing improved organic growth, record recruiting pipelines, progress on the Commonwealth conversion and operating-leverage improvements.

Recruiting activity and retention

LPL recruited $25 billion of assets during the quarter, which Steinmeier described as the company’s strongest recruiting quarter in nearly two years before considering large institutional wins. Traditional markets accounted for approximately $23 billion of recruited assets, while expanded affiliation models added roughly $2 billion.

The company’s overall recruiting pipeline reached a record level despite strong conversion of opportunities into later stages, according to Steinmeier. He said the pipeline and a return to more-normal advisor movement support LPL’s outlook for improved organic growth in the second half of 2026.

LPL’s asset retention rate was 97% in the second quarter and over the trailing 12 months. Steinmeier attributed retention in part to investments in advisor capabilities, technology, service and operations.

During the question-and-answer session, Steinmeier said the company remained confident in its ability to achieve mid- to high-single-digit organic growth over time. He pointed to its share of advisor movement, growing consideration among wirehouse and regional advisors, and an expected return to pursuing more institutional opportunities following the Commonwealth conversion work.

Commonwealth conversion remains on track

LPL said it remains on schedule to onboard Commonwealth advisors in the fourth quarter. Client-asset retention associated with Commonwealth was in the mid-80% range as of the call, and the company continues to target 90% retention.

The company is nearing completion of technology and capability development intended to support the conversion. Initiatives include householding capabilities, modernization of its case-management platform and a single relationship agreement intended to create a more flexible, relationship-centered model. LPL is also expanding training for Commonwealth employees, advisors and support staff.

President and Chief Financial Officer Matt Audette said that, based on current market levels, LPL now expects Commonwealth to generate approximately $435 million of run-rate EBITDA once fully integrated.

LPL also closed its acquisition of Mariner Advisor Network during the quarter, Audette said.

Margins, expenses and cash economics

The company reported gross profit of $1.618 billion, up $26 million sequentially, and an adjusted pretax margin of approximately 39.3%. Commission and advisory fees, net of payout, were $486 million, down $1 million from the first quarter. The payout rate increased 22 basis points sequentially to 87.4%.

Audette said LPL expects the payout rate to rise by about 80 basis points in the third quarter, reflecting seasonal production trends and previously announced corporate advisory pricing reductions that took effect July 1.

Client cash revenue was $457 million, down $3 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to lower average cash balances. Client cash balances ended the quarter at $56.9 billion, down $2.2 billion. The fixed-rate portion of the ICA portfolio was approximately 60%, within LPL’s target range of 50% to 75%.

The company expects its ICA yield to increase by 10 basis points in the third quarter after shifting client sweep-rate methodology from asset-based tiers to cash-balance-based tiers. Audette said the change, which is intended to align LPL’s approach with Commonwealth and independent peers, should increase run-rate ICA yield by roughly 20 basis points once fully implemented, with about half of the benefit expected in the third quarter and the remainder in the fourth quarter.

Core general and administrative expense was $519 million, down $13 million sequentially and below the low end of LPL’s outlook range. The company lowered its full-year 2026 Core G&A outlook to $2.140 billion to $2.165 billion and expects third-quarter Core G&A of $540 million to $560 million.

Audette said efficiency initiatives, including automation and AI-driven tools, are intended both to lower costs and improve the advisor experience. The company expects third-quarter technology and advisor transition loan amortization, promotional spending and depreciation and amortization to increase from second-quarter levels.

Capital deployment and technology investments

LPL ended the quarter with $430 million of corporate cash and a leverage ratio of 1.9 times, near the midpoint of its target range. The company repurchased $309 million of shares during the second quarter, above its initial $125 million plan, as management viewed the stock-price dislocation as an opportunity.

In July, LPL’s board authorized a new $2.5 billion share-repurchase program, with $300 million planned for the third quarter.

Steinmeier also highlighted Latitude, LPL’s unified technology experience, and Cyan, an AI agent designed to support advisor workflows. He said Cyan’s initial uses include identifying growth opportunities, generating actions from financial plans and automating routine tasks such as address updates. Management said AI could improve productivity in advisor practices, service and operations, and technology development.

For July, Audette said client cash balances were tracking near $54.1 billion, reflecting a $2.8 billion reduction from advisory fees, while organic growth was tracking in the range of 3% for the month.

About LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial (NASDAQ: LPLA) is a U.S.-focused financial services firm that provides brokerage, custodial and advisory platforms to independent financial advisors, registered investment advisers and institutions. Operating primarily as an independent broker-dealer and custodian, the company supports a network of advisors with the operational, compliance and clearing infrastructure needed to manage client accounts and deliverinvestment adviceoutside of traditional wirehouse models.

The firm's product and service offerings include trade execution and clearing, custody services, retirement plan services, model portfolio and advisory platforms, wealth management technology,investment researchand product access across equities, fixed income, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and insurance and annuity solutions.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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