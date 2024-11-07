News & Insights

Loyalist Exploration Updates on Millbrook Deal Termination

November 07, 2024 — 04:54 pm EST

PNG Copper Inc (TSE:PNGC) has released an update.

Loyalist Exploration Limited announced the termination of its planned acquisition of Millbrook Minerals Inc., with its shares expected to resume trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange soon. The company is launching a private placement to raise up to $350,000 for its operational needs and remains committed to seeking opportunities that enhance shareholder value.

