Lower Fee or Bigger Bitcoin ETF Scale? HODL vs. IBIT

Key Points

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF maintains a significantly larger pool of assets under management compared to the VanEck Bitcoin ETF

VanEck Bitcoin ETF features a slightly lower expense ratio of 0.20% versus 0.25% for the iShares trust

Both funds launched in 2024 and track the price of Bitcoin but show different historical maximum drawdown figures

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The choice between VanEck Bitcoin ETF (CBOE:HODL) and iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) hinges on a trade-off between the lower expense ratio of HODL and the massive liquidity and asset scale of IBIT.

Both funds provide direct exposure to the price of Bitcoin without requiring investors to manage private keys or complex digital wallets. Launched alongside other spot bitcoin products in early 2024, they offer a regulated gateway into the cryptocurrency market through traditional brokerage accounts. These ETFs aim to replicate the volatile performance of the world's largest digital asset while keeping operational costs low for long-term holders. This analysis compares their fees, liquidity, and historical volatility to help determine which trust may be the better fit for a portfolio.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric HODL IBIT Issuer VanEck iShares Expense ratio 0.20% 0.25% 1-yr return (as of June 17, 2026) -38.7% -38.9% Beta 2.02 2.03 AUM $1.1B $49.5B

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

The VanEck Bitcoin ETF (CBOE:HODL) is the more affordable choice between these two options, carrying an expense ratio of 0.20%. In comparison, the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) charges a slightly higher 0.25%. This 0.05 percentage point difference may seem negligible over the short term, but it can impact total returns for long-term investors holding these trusts for several years or more.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric HODL IBIT Max drawdown (2 yr) -93.7% -52.1% Growth of $1,000 over 2 years (total return) $241 $957

What's inside

The iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) is engineered to track the spot price of Bitcoin, holding its assets primarily in the digital currency. Its largest positions include Bitcoin across its single holding. Launched in 2024, the fund has grown rapidly to reach $49.5 billion in assets under management (AUM). Similarly, the iShares trust is designed to track the performance of the digital asset without being subject to the same regulatory oversight that governs standard mutual funds. IBIT offers massive liquidity, which may reduce friction for larger trades and is a primary consideration for institutional investors in the crypto space.

The VanEck Bitcoin ETF (CBOE:HODL) similarly concentrates its portfolio on its only significant position, which is Bitcoin at 100.00% within its single holding. Also launched in 2024, it manages $1.1 billion in AUM. The fund functions purely as a passively managed entity, not aiming to achieve returns that surpass the underlying price movements of the cryptocurrency. While the underlying exposure is nearly identical to its peer, the VanEck fund maintains a lower overhead for investors.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

HODL and IBIT both provide spot bitcoin exposure, so the key differences between the two ETFs are centered on cost, scale, and trading efficiency. The VanEck Bitcoin ETF offers a lower long-term sponsor fee, while the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF provides greater asset scale and trading depth.

Bitcoin’s price will influence both funds more than any portfolio differences. HODL’s lower fee benefits long-term investors, while IBIT’s larger asset base and higher trading volume suit those making larger trades or prioritizing execution.

For investors, the practical decision is whether cost or liquidity is more important. HODL is better suited for long-term investors focused on minimizing fees, while IBIT is preferable for those prioritizing trading depth and market scale. Neither fund reduces bitcoin’s volatility, and the choice comes down to how investors wish to access this high-risk asset.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends iShares Bitcoin Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.