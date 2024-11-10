Lowell Resources Fund’s Strategic Moves and Market Update

Lowell Resources Fund (AU:LRT) has released an update.

Lowell Resources Fund experienced a slight decrease in net asset value per unit in October 2024, despite raising AUD$5.7 million through a successful placement. The fund’s strategic investments in precious metals and other resources highlight its diversified portfolio, aiming to capture growth in the commodities sector. Investors can participate in an upcoming share purchase plan to acquire new units at a favorable price.

