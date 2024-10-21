Lovisa Holdings Proposes Key Changes at Upcoming AGM

Lovisa Holdings Ltd. (AU:LOV) has released an update.

Lovisa Holdings Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for 22nd November 2024, where key decisions such as the re-election of Brett Blundy as Director and an increase in Non-Executive Directors’ fee pool will be on the agenda. Shareholders will also vote on increasing the maximum number of directors from six to eight. These decisions could impact the company’s governance structure and compensation strategy, which are critical for investors to consider.

For further insights into AU:LOV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.