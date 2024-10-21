News & Insights

Lovisa Holdings Proposes Key Changes at Upcoming AGM

October 21, 2024 — 06:59 pm EDT

Lovisa Holdings Ltd. (AU:LOV) has released an update.

Lovisa Holdings Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for 22nd November 2024, where key decisions such as the re-election of Brett Blundy as Director and an increase in Non-Executive Directors’ fee pool will be on the agenda. Shareholders will also vote on increasing the maximum number of directors from six to eight. These decisions could impact the company’s governance structure and compensation strategy, which are critical for investors to consider.

