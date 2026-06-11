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Lovesac Posts Wider Loss In Q1

June 11, 2026 — 07:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Lovesac Company (LOVE) posted a net loss of $11.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2027 or $0.76 per share compared to a loss of $10.8 million or $0.73 per share in the prior year period. During the first quarter of fiscal 2027, the company recorded an income tax benefit of $5.6 million, compared to $3.8 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was negative at $10.5 million compared to a negative adjusted EBITDA of $8.4 million. Net sales decreased 0.1% in the first quarter of fiscal 2027 to $138.2 million, compared to the prior year period.

For the full year of fiscal 2027, the company expects: net sales in the range of $700 million to $740 million; adjusted EBITDA in the range of $35 million to $46 million; and income per common share in the range of $0.34 to $0.81.

for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, the company expects: net sales in the range of $157 million to $166 million; adjusted EBITDA in the range of a loss of $4 million to income of $2 million; and basic loss per common share in the range of $0.20 to $0.48.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGM, Lovesac shares are up 0.91 percent to $16.63.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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