Lovesac Company Q4 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Lovesac Company (LOVE) reported a profit for fourth quarter of $32.11 million

The company's earnings totaled $32.11 million, or $2.19 per share. This compares with $35.31 million, or $2.13 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.7% to $248.05 million from $241.49 million last year.

Lovesac Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $32.11 Mln. vs. $35.31 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.19 vs. $2.13 last year. -Revenue: $248.05 Mln vs. $241.49 Mln last year.

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