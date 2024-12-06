Love Group Ltd Announces Cash Return of Capital

Love Group Ltd (AU:LVE) has released an update.

Love Group Global Ltd has announced a cash return of capital amounting to AUD 0.02 per share, scheduled for payment on December 19, 2024. The trading of reorganized securities will begin on December 11, 2024, with a record date set for December 12, 2024. This development could be of interest to investors as it reflects the company’s financial strategy and shareholder value enhancement.

