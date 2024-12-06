News & Insights

Stocks

Love Group Ltd Announces Cash Return of Capital

December 06, 2024 — 01:48 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Love Group Ltd (AU:LVE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Love Group Global Ltd has announced a cash return of capital amounting to AUD 0.02 per share, scheduled for payment on December 19, 2024. The trading of reorganized securities will begin on December 11, 2024, with a record date set for December 12, 2024. This development could be of interest to investors as it reflects the company’s financial strategy and shareholder value enhancement.

For further insights into AU:LVE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.