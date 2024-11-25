News & Insights

Louisiana-Pacific appoints Leslie Davis as chief accounting officer

November 25, 2024 — 09:26 am EST

LP Building Solutions announced the appointment of Leslie Davis to VP, controller and chief accounting officer, effective immediately. In her new role, Davis will oversee LP’s accounting, internal controls, and financial reporting. She will also be responsible for ensuring compliance with governance standards and managing both internal and external financial disclosures.

