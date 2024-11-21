News & Insights

Lotus Technology Sees Revenue Surge Amidst Losses

November 21, 2024 — 08:28 am EST

Lotus Technology (LOT) has released an update.

Lotus Technology has reported impressive growth in its financial results for the first nine months of 2024, with vehicle deliveries surging 136% year-on-year to over 7,600 units. The company’s total revenue more than doubled to $653 million, driven by strong sales in Europe and the introduction of innovative technologies like the Hyper Hybrid EV. Despite the revenue growth, Lotus faced a net loss of $667 million, reflecting increased operational costs.

