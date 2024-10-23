News & Insights

Lotus Resources Updates on Uranium Projects and Retractions

October 23, 2024 — 08:29 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lotus Resources Limited (AU:LOT) has released an update.

Lotus Resources Limited has retracted its production targets and financial forecasts for the Letlhakane uranium project due to the lack of a reasonable basis, urging investors not to rely on the previous scoping study for investment decisions. The company’s ongoing focus remains on restarting production at the Kayelekera Uranium Project in Malawi, supported by recent funding activities. Meanwhile, an infill drilling program at Letlhakane is underway to provide more accurate resource estimates.

