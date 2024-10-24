News & Insights

Lotus Resources Sees Increased Stake by JPMorgan

October 24, 2024 — 05:02 am EDT

Lotus Resources Limited (AU:LOT) has released an update.

Lotus Resources Limited has seen a notable shift in its substantial holder’s stakes, with JPMorgan Chase & Co. increasing its voting power from 5.47% to 6.98%. This change, involving securities lending and proprietary trading, signals active engagement by a major financial institution, potentially impacting investor perception and market dynamics.

