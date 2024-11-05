News & Insights

Lotus Resources Sees Change in Substantial Shareholding

November 05, 2024 — 03:25 am EST

Lotus Resources Limited (AU:LOT) has released an update.

Lotus Resources Limited has experienced a change in substantial shareholding, with Davey Holdings reducing its voting power from 8.97% to 7.15% following an on-market share sale. This shift reflects a decrease in the number of ordinary shares held from 154,776,468 to 150,098,458. Investors may watch how this alteration in shareholder composition could impact the company’s strategic decisions moving forward.

