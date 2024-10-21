News & Insights

Lotus Resources Secures Funding for Uranium Project

October 21, 2024 — 09:58 pm EDT

Lotus Resources Limited (AU:LOT) has released an update.

Lotus Resources Limited has announced a A$110 million placement to accelerate the restart of its Kayelekera Uranium Project in Malawi, positioning itself as a key player in the global uranium market by 2025. The placement, targeting institutional and sophisticated investors, includes a share purchase plan offering existing shareholders a chance to participate on similar terms. This move comes amid strong interest from international investors, reflecting the growing demand in the uranium and renewable energy sectors.

