Lotus Resources Plans Major Securities Issuance

October 22, 2024 — 12:11 am EDT

October 22, 2024 — 12:11 am EDT

Lotus Resources Limited (AU:LOT) has released an update.

Lotus Resources Limited has announced a proposed issuance of up to 172,354,145 ordinary fully paid securities, set to take place on December 13, 2024. This move is part of their strategy to raise capital and potentially enhance their market presence. Investors may find this an attractive opportunity as the company aims to bolster its financial standing.

