Lotus Resources Expands Uranium Resources at Letlhakane

December 05, 2024 — 08:38 pm EST

Lotus Resources Limited (AU:LOT) has released an update.

Lotus Resources Limited has significantly bolstered its Letlhakane Uranium Project in Botswana, increasing its Indicated Mineral Resources by 65% following a successful infill drilling program. The project now boasts global resources of 142.2 million tonnes at 363 ppm U3O8, enhancing its prospects as a major standalone uranium development. This development aligns with Lotus’s strategy to progress Letlhakane alongside the Kayelekera Project in Malawi, slated to resume production in 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

