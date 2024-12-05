Lotus Resources Expands Uranium Resources at Letlhakane

Lotus Resources Limited (AU:LOT) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Lotus Resources Limited has significantly bolstered its Letlhakane Uranium Project in Botswana, increasing its Indicated Mineral Resources by 65% following a successful infill drilling program. The project now boasts global resources of 142.2 million tonnes at 363 ppm U3O8, enhancing its prospects as a major standalone uranium development. This development aligns with Lotus’s strategy to progress Letlhakane alongside the Kayelekera Project in Malawi, slated to resume production in 2025.
For further insights into AU:LOT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.