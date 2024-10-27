Lotus Resources Expands Share Quotation on ASX

Lotus Resources Limited (AU:LOT) has released an update.

Lotus Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 267,131,151 fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange as of October 28, 2024. This move follows previous transactions, enhancing the company’s visibility and potential trading activity in the market. Investors interested in Lotus Resources can now consider these newly quoted securities as part of their investment strategies.

