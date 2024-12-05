Lotus Resources Approves Share Issuance Resolutions

Lotus Resources Limited (AU:LOT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Lotus Resources Limited announced that all resolutions proposed at their Extraordinary General Meeting were successfully passed via a poll. The meeting, which focused on ratifying and approving the issuance of shares under different tranches, saw overwhelming support from shareholders. This development is likely to interest investors tracking Lotus’ stock performance and growth strategies.

For further insights into AU:LOT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.