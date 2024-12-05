Lotus Resources Approves Share Issuance Resolutions

Lotus Resources Limited (AU:LOT) has released an update.
Lotus Resources Limited announced that all resolutions proposed at their Extraordinary General Meeting were successfully passed via a poll. The meeting, which focused on ratifying and approving the issuance of shares under different tranches, saw overwhelming support from shareholders. This development is likely to interest investors tracking Lotus’ stock performance and growth strategies.
