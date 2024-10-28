News & Insights

Stocks

Lottomatica Group Streamlines Operations with Merger

October 28, 2024 — 11:51 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lottomatica Group S.P.A. (IT:LTMC) has released an update.

Lottomatica Group S.p.A. has announced the merger of Lottomatica S.p.A. into its operations, effective November 1, 2024, streamlining its legal and corporate structure. This move integrates Lottomatica’s transactions into the group’s financial statements, reinforcing its position as a leader in the Italian gaming market with significant revenues and a broad customer base.

For further insights into IT:LTMC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.