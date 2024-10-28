Lottomatica Group Streamlines Operations with Merger

Lottomatica Group S.P.A. (IT:LTMC) has released an update.

Lottomatica Group S.p.A. has announced the merger of Lottomatica S.p.A. into its operations, effective November 1, 2024, streamlining its legal and corporate structure. This move integrates Lottomatica’s transactions into the group’s financial statements, reinforcing its position as a leader in the Italian gaming market with significant revenues and a broad customer base.

